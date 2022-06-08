Videos Vietnam approves strategy on foreign investment cooperation Vietnam aims to raise the proportion of registered foreign investment flows from certain countries and territories to over 70 percent in the 2021 - 2025 period and 75 percent in 2026 - 2030.

Videos Coffee export turnover exceeds 2 billion USD in five months Vietnam shipped nearly 890,000 tonnes of coffee overseas for more than 2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, up over and 54 percent year on year, respectively.

Business RoK splashes cash on Vietnamese realty market Vietnam’s realty market, in addition to the manufacturing sector, has been attracting significant FDI from the Republic of Korean (RoK) in recent years, according to a survey by real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.

Business Outstanding value of corporate bonds equals 3 percent of total outstanding credit Total outstanding value of corporate bonds by the end of April 2022 reached 320.4 trillion VND (13.8 billion USD), accounting for a small proportion of the country’s total outstanding credit of 2.86 percent, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.