Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on July 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,760 VND/USD on July 25, up 7 VND from the previous session.

Business Filipinos biggest spenders in Vietnam in 2022: report Philippine tourists were the biggest spenders in Vietnam last year, according to the Statistical Yearbook 2022, recently released by the General Statistics Office.

Business Work to restart on section of Ho Chi Minh expressway project A section of the Ho Chi Minh expressway project, with a total investment cost of 2.3 trillion VND (some 96.7 million USD), is scheduled to restart this year.

Business South-central province develops OCOP products The south-central province of Binh Thuan expects to have at least new 20 products rated between three and five stars under the country’s “One Commune-One Product” programme in 2023.