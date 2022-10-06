Business Exports of forestry waste products likely to rake in billions of USD Wood pellets, made from compressed sawdust and forestry wastes, have become a key currency earner of the wood industry, having the great potential to rank in the group of export staples with turnover of over 1 billion USD.

Business Strengthening connectivity key to boosting Vietnam-India trade: Analysts ​ Vietnam and India should further strengthen connectivity to record more robust growth in bilateral trade, which is expected to hit 15 billion USD this year and surpass the record the two countries set in 2021, Indian analysts have said.

Business Kien Giang province expands aquaculture The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has expanded aquaculture this year.

Business Vietnam seeks ways to increase export of organic farm produce Vietnam was seeking ways to expand the export of organic farm produce as global demand was anticipated to increase rapidly with consumers paying more attention to health.