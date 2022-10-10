Business Bac Giang works to improve value of agricultural sector The northern province of Bac Giang has rolled out various measures to enhance the value of its agricultural sector, including promoting circular economy, expanding organic farms and encouraging the use of organic fertilizers in farming activities.

Business Swiss newspaper optimistic about Vietnam’s economic prospects Switzerland newspaper Agefi recently ran an article titled “Le Vietnam et les nouveaux tigres asiatiques” (Vietnam and the new Asian tigers), affirming that Vietnam has become one of the emerging economies which holds an important role in Asia.

Business Rising inflation poses challenge to businesses Vietnamese businesses are expected to face headwinds from inflation, tightening monetary policy and a growing cost-of-living crisis in many of the country’s export markets, experts have warned.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,432 VND/USD on October 10, up 10 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 7).