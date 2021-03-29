Politics Legislators comment on Gov’t performance over last five years Deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) discussed the Government’s report on its performance in the 2016-2021 tenure on March 29 as part of their ongoing 11th session.

Politics Ambassador promotes business cooperation with Venezuelan state Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen made a working trip to Trujillo state from March 25 to 28 to promote business connection and cooperation between Vietnamese and Venezuelan enterprises.

Politics Infographic Major contents of 14th National Assembly's 11th session The 11th sitting, also the last meeting of the 14th National Assembly, kicked off in Hanoi on March 24 morning. The deputies are scheduled to gather at plenary sessions for 12 days, scheduled to end on April 8.

Politics Prime Minister suggests Hanoi develop satellite cities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested Hanoi should pay more attention to developing satellite cities and expand the capital to both the north and the west, while continuing to build a green and clean city, during a working session on March 28 with key officials of the capital city.