Deputies appreciate efforts, responsibility of State President, Government
National Assembly deputies have acknowledged and appreciated efforts, responsibility, achievements and imprints of the State President, the Government and the Prime Minister in the 2016-2021 tenure.
Dong Thap province's deputy Pham Van Hoa speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The NA devoted the whole day discussing the State President and Government’s performance reports in the tenure during the 14th legislature’s 11th session on March 29.
According to deputies, the success of the term is the combined result of the path of solidarity and integrity led by the General Secretary and State President, the result of the ruling standards of the National Assembly and the Government’s decisive and sincere actions, thus helping inspire people and businesses’ confidence and encourage them to join hands in making the country to overcome difficulties, disasters and diseases, and quickly adapt to global fluctuations.
They emphasised the importance of harmonious coordination between the Party Central Committee, the Party General Secretary and State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the high consensus of the entire political system, people from all walks of life and the business community.
Many lawmakers said that there remain shortcomings and some cases that have not been fully solved, thus causing public concerns, including a lot of complaints and denunciations, especially those related to land issues.
Many of them proposed the Government pay more attention to the education and dissemination of laws, the assessment of draft laws and legal documents, and maintain the discipline of law making and enforcement.
The Government should continue stepping up administrative reform and cut down on administrative procedures that cause troubles for businesses and citizens, facilitate corruption.
It is also important to better citizen reception, solve voters’ petitions and complaints and denunciations, and improve the execution of administrative judgments so as to ensure the rights and interests of people, businesses and the State, they stated.
Deputies also suggested the State President and Government direct the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, continue concretising the 2013 Constitution, effectively carry out law and judicial reform strategies, perfect the organisation of State administrative offices, and increase the quality of officials and public servants./.