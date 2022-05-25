Politics Vietnam contributes to building foundation for Asia’s future: ambassador Vietnam’s attendance at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA) demonstrates the country as a reliable partner and an active, responsible member of the international community.

Politics Legislators debate socio-economic development, state budget President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a group discussion on May 25 during the third session of the 15th National Assembly that the implementation of economic stimulus packages and public investment should be promoted to provide timely support for businesses and people.

Politics NA discusses amended draft laws on medical check-up and treatment Continuing the working agenda of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s third session, deputies on May 25 morning discussed in groups the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022, the 2020 State budget balance, and the practice of thrift and wastefulness prevention in 2021.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador presents credential letter to Irish President Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long presented his letter of credentials to Irish President Michael Daniel Higgins on May 24.