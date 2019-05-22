At the opening session of the seventh meeting of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

– Lawmakers will work in groups discussing the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2018 and early 2019, and the State budget balance in 2017, during the seventh meeting of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on May 22 morning.The Government is consistent with the target of reinforcing the macro-economy, ensuring major balances of the economy, promoting growth, pushing ahead with economic restructuring in association with reforming growth model, and increasing productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness.It is also necessary to focus on socio-cultural development, improve local living standards, strengthen management of natural resources, protect the environment, prevent natural disasters and cope with climate change.Other goals include promoting the administrative reform, handling complaints and denunciations, increasing combat and prevention of corruption and wastefulness, and strengthening defence and security.Improving the efficiency of external affairs and international integration, proactively promoting information and communications, and strengthening coordination between the Government and Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front agencies are also needed.In the afternoon, legislators will listen to a report on the amended law on enforcement of criminal judgements presented by Le Thi Nga, member of the NA Standing Committee and head of the NA Justice Committee.-VNA