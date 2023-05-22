Politics Settlement rate of voters’ petitions sent to legislature reaches 99.8%: report Up to 2,589 out of the 2,593 petitions of voters sent to the fourth sitting of the 15th National Assembly (99.8%) have been handled, according to a report on supervision results of the settlement of petitions presented at the legislature’s ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on May 22.

Politics Vietnamese naval ship joins Int’l Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia Ship 20 of the Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172 with a working delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy on board arrived in Malaysia’s Langkawi to attend the 16th International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023.

Politics Vietnamese, Iranian law enforcement agencies strengthen cooperation A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by Minister General To Lam paid a working visit to Iran from May 19-22 at the invitation of Iranian Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi.