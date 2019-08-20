The meeting between Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lt. Gen. Pham Ngoc Minh and US Senator Tammy Duckworth in Hanoi on August 20 (Photo: bienphong.com.vn)

– Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lt. Gen. Pham Ngoc Minh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 20 for US Senator Tammy Duckworth who is making a working visit to Vietnam.Talking to the US Senator, Sen. Lt. Gen. Minh affirmed that the Vietnam-US bilateral defence ties have been deepened in line with the capacity and needs of each country. He cited as examples the exchange of delegations at different levels, dialogues and consultations, and joint work in the settlement of war consequences, search and rescue, humanitarian aid provision, military medicine and UN peacekeeping activities.The officer stressed that Vietnam pays attention to cooperation with the US in addressing war consequences, searching for missing-in-action officers, and handling unexploded ordnance and dioxin contamination.Senator Duckworth agreed that the Vietnam-US partnership in military and defence has made comprehensive and effective progress. She noted Vietnam’s active contributions to UN peacekeeping activities, adding that the US will continue to work with Vietnam in settling war consequences and ensuring navigation security and safety, as well as help Vietnam deploy the Level-2 Field Hospital No.2 to serve UN peacekeeping missions as planned. -VNA