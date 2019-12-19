Deputy Defence Minister receives US Assistant Secretary of State
Deputy Minister of Defence Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception for US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell in Hanoi on December 18.
Deputy Minister of Defence Nguyen Chi Vinh (R) and US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell
(Photo: www.qdnd.vn)
At the event, Vinh laid stress on the fruitful defence cooperation between the two countries in the past decade, particularly in the fields of exchange of delegations at all levels, war consequence settlement, training, experience sharing in the UN peacekeeping activities, and marine security, among others.
He said both sides should bolster the collaborative ties especially when Vietnam is playing the role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020.
Priority should be given to delegation exchange, organisation of consultative dialogues, search and rescue activities, humanitarian aid, marine security, military medicine, and so on, he highlighted.
The US diplomat, for his part, expressed his hope that Vietnam and the US will enhance cooperative ties, making contribution to concretising all signed agreements as well as boosting the bilateral defence ties./.