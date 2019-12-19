Politics Deputy FM holds talks with US Assistant Secretary of State Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell in Hanoi on December 18.

Politics VN shows active contributions to global issues through ASEM meeting The Vietnamese delegation’s active participation at the recent 14th Asian-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting highlighted the country’s reputation and responsible contributions to important regional and global multilateral issues, an official has said.

Politics PM asks embassy to boost economic diplomacy in Myanmar Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar on December 17, asking them to push ahead with economic diplomacy as Myanmar has proved to be an attractive destination for Vietnamese firms.