Politics Officials hail Vietnam-Russia cooperation in national defence-security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 16 for Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics 15th National Assembly election: 16 self-nominated candidates in HCM City The election committee of Ho Chi Minh City has received the dossiers of 52 candidates in the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly, among whom 16 are self-nominated.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba seek measures to enhance bilateral ties Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on March 16 to discuss measures and orientations to further special friendship and cooperation between the two countries.