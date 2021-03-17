Deputy Defence Minister wants more Vietnamese flags on world peacekeeping map
Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh, has expressed a hope that Vietnam will continue to send peacekeeping forces to more areas and plant more Vietnamese flags on the world peacekeeping map.
Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh with officers (Photo: VNA)
Speaking to the media, Vinh, who is also a member of the standing board of the Central Military Commission and head of the Defence Ministry’s Steering Committee on the UN Peacekeeping Mission, expressed his wish that Vietnam’s UN peacekeeping missions and Vietnamese peacekeeping forces will become more professional to protect national peace through participating in maintaining peace in the world.
Vietnamese officers in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Mission in the Central African Republic have fulfilled the tasks assigned to them by the Party and State, he said, adding that their knowledge, confidence, and capability have improved despite the difficulties.
In his opinion, the National Assembly adopting a resolution on Vietnam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping operations has provided a source of encouragement for involved officers, soldiers and units and proved the country’s strong commitment to the long-term sustainability of UN peacekeeping activities.
Vietnam has been hailed by the international community for seriously and responsibly delivering on its international commitments, he said, adding that all Vietnamese officers involved in UN peacekeeping operations have performed their duties to the best of their ability and been recognised as fulfilling their duties, which is a rare accomplishment among countries joining UN peacekeeping activities.
The resolution on Vietnam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping operations was adopted by the 14th legislature at its 10th meeting and will take effect on July 1, 2021.
Vietnam joined UN peacekeeping activities for the first time in 2014, when the Defence Ministry sent two officers to UNMISS./.
