Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ben Tre province asked to boost sea-based economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded Ben Tre further tap into its advantages and develop the sea-based economy, while addressing a working session with officials of the Mekong Delta province on February 16.

Politics Hanoi seeks ways to boost multifaceted cooperation with Israel Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on February 15 held a working session with a delegation of Israeli entrepreneurs led by Einat Halevy Levin, President of the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.