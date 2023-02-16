Deputy FM attends World Government Summit, visits UAE
At a working session of the World Government Summit. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu attended the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 and visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he co-chaired the second deputy ministerial level political consultation, from February 13-15.
Speaking at a session of the WGS on promoting breakthrough initiatives in climate change response and education, Hieu affirmed Vietnam’s efforts to achieve the net zero emission target by 2050, saying the country prioritises pushing economic transformation based on science and technology and innovations.
The official stressed that Vietnam has issued a national digital transformation strategy, and called on partners and international investment funds to pour capital into the areas of the country’s priority like green economy and digital economy.
On the sidelines of the summit, Hieu met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow, and Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid.
Hieu suggested the countries continue their close coordination at international forums and organisations, and create optimal conditions for Vietnamese businesses and goods in their respective countries.
Leaders of Turkmenistan and Maldives emphasised the importance the countries attach to the relations with Vietnam, spoke highly of Hieu’s proposals and agreed to implement many measures to promote the bilateral ties in the time ahead.
With theme of “Shaping Future Governments”, the summit brought together leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments.
At the summit, the WTO Director General highlighted Vietnam’s important role in regional and global supply chain restructuring.
During his stay in the UAE, Hieu co-chaired the political consultation with his host counterpart Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajeri, and had meetings with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre Essa Kazim, Vice President of UAE Industries of Mubadala Investment Company Jasem Al Neaimi, Executive Director of Elite Argo Dr. Abdulmonem Al Marzooqi, and Director of Al Maya Supermarket Group Kamal Vachani.
At the meetings, both sides expressed their delight at the recent positive developments in bilateral relations.
According to the UAE statistics, the Vietnam – UAE trade turnover in 2022 topped 8.8 billion USD, an increase of over 35% from the previous year, making the UAE the largest trade partner of Vietnam in the Middle East.
They agreed to work closely together to implement political-diplomatic, economic and cultural activities in 2023 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties. The focus is on promoting delegation exchanges, supporting each other at international and regional forums, and accelerating the establishment of the Vietnam-UAE business council. They also discussed negotiating important economic-trade cooperation documents, and improving cooperation efficiency in priority fields such as investment, oil and gas, energy, tourism, logistics, among others.
The two sides also agreed to create favourable conditions for goods, especially Vietnamese agricultural products, make inroads into the UAE and support Vietnam in developing the Halal industry, and organise cultural and art exchange activities.
They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.
On this occasion, Hieu, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, met representatives of the Vietnamese community in the UAE./.