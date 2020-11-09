Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 50th session Members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on November 9 sat for the 50th session to consider and give opinions on a number of contents to be submitted to the 14th NA’s 10th session.

Politics Congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a message of greetings to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on the occasion of Cambodia’s 67th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2020).

Politics Vietnam ensures absolute security for 37th ASEAN Summit: Official Work to ensure security and health at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings has been implemented in a comprehensive and urgent manner, according to Chief of the Office at the Ministry of Public Security Maj. Gen. To An Xo.

Politics HCM City get-together marks Cambodian Independence Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on November 9 to mark Cambodia’s 67th Independence Day.