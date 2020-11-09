Deputy FM chairs 5th meeting of ACC working group on public health emergencies
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung chaired the fifth meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) on November 9 via a video conference.
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung chairs the fifth meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Working Group on Public Health Emergencies. (Photo: VNA)
During the event, participants voiced concerns about the ongoing waves of COVID-19 infection in the community, while emphasising the importance of the "whole community" approach to prevent and control the disease.
They agreed to propose leaders of ASEAN member countries to call for contributions of different sectors and agencies within the bloc to a joint battle against the pandemic.
They reviewed the implementation of ASEAN's initiatives to respond to COVID-19.
Accordingly, the ASEAN COVID-19 Respond Fund, which was established at the 36th ASEAN Summit, has received a committed contribution of over 10 million USD from ASEAN countries and partners.
The operation regulation of the ASEAN regional emergency medical material reserve has been completed and will be announced at the 37th ASEAN Summit and is ready to accept support from countries.
The ASEAN standard operating procedure (SOP) for public health emergencies has also been basically agreed upon.
As scheduled, at the 37th Summit, an ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) will be launched.
Participant also acknowledged the progress of building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN and implementation plans, and an ASEAN strategic famework on public health emergencies.
ASEAN senior officials are expected to petition for adopting a declaration on building an ASEAN travel corridor at the 37th ASEAN Summit.
Speaking at the meeting as Chair of ACCWG-PHE, Dung highly valued the role of the group in coordinating ASEAN efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in recent times.
ASEAN's COVID-19 response initiatives will be important results, contributing to the success of the 37th ASEAN Summit, he stressed, suggesting close coordination between ASEAN countries and the group's specialised agencies in order to complete these substantial initiatives in accordance with the set plan./.