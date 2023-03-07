Politics Congratulatory messages, letters to State President pour in Leaders of Brunei, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, Belarus, Bangladesh, Luxembourg, Nicaragua, ASEAN and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.

Politics NA Chairman welcomes Keidanren’s working delegation National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has lauded the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and Japanese corporate leaders for promoting economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Politics PM urges all efforts to support women’s advancement Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met female leaders of centrally-run agencies and presented Kovalevskaia Awards on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) in Hanoi on March 7 to honour the contributions of Vietnamese women to national construction and development.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.