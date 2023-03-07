Deputy FM Le Thi Thu Hang busy in Qatar
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang and Qatar's Minister of Labour Ali Bin Saeed Bin Smaikh Al Marri (Photo: VNA)Doha (VNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang met and had working sessions with leaders of some ministries of Qatar on the occasion of her attendance at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha from March 5-8.
At the meetings, the officials of Qatar conveyed congratulations from Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to President Vo Van Thuong.
They highly valued Vietnam's achievements in maintaining political stability and socio-economic development, and improving its foreign position, expressing their belief that the relationship between Vietnam and Qatar will be further strengthened in the coming time.
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang holds talks with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad al-Muraikhi (Photo: VNA)
For her part, Deputy FM Hang briefed on Vietnam’s socio-economic development in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic has been put under control, saying that the Southeast Asian nation is stepping up trade cooperation and foreign investment attraction, including investment flows from Qatar.
The two sides expressed their delight at positive developments in the bilateral friendship and cooperation, especially in politics-diplomacy, economy, and energy. They believed that the good political relations are a solid foundation to promote cooperation in potential fields such as trade, investment, Halal industry, labour, tourism, green finance, and new energy.
They discussed specific measures to further improve the efficiency of cooperation in the future, including enhancing the exchange of delegations at all levels, and mutually supporting at regional and international forums.
The Qatari side affirmed its support for Vietnam in enhancing cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Meanwhile, the Vietnamese side said it is willing to act as a bridge connecting Qatar with ASEAN.
Regarding economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two sides agreed to soon hold the third meeting of their Joint Committee on cooperation in economy, trade and technology; strengthen trade, investment and tourism promotion activities; share information on investment opportunities and projects of mutual interest; facilitate the import of each other's strong products; and increase commercial flights between the two countries.
The Qatari side affirmed it will create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to attend Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) 2023 on March 15-19; and propose considering the possibility of signing a new labour cooperation document between the two countries./.