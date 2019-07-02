Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (front row, middle) at the third session on sustainable development (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said the recent Japan visit by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was a success, creating a driving force to enhance the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership.



He made the statement in a recent interview with the media on Vietnam’s contributions to the G20 Summit and the PM’s activities in Japan during his visit from June 27 – July 1 at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.



Son said Vietnam’s presence at the G20 Summit four times over the past decade has highlighted the Party and State’s sound external policy, the country’s improving global stature and its responsible contributions to regional and global issues.



Japan’s invitation to Vietnam to attend the summit reflects their growing partnership and the two countries are trustworthy and responsible allies for regional peace, security and development, he said.



At the summit, PM Phuc and leaders of G20 countries discussed important global issues, particularly practical initiatives, making contributions to the success of the Vietnamese delegation’s trip.



On the PM’s bilateral activities in Japan, Son said it was the first Japan visit by a Vietnamese leader since Emperor Naruhitocame to the throne, in the context that the Vietnam – Japan relations are developing in a fine, comprehensive and practical way.



The official added that the visit once again manifested the closeness and political trust between the two sides and reached concrete outcomes. Both sides agreed to continue working together at international forums, contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.



They underlined the importance of ensuring maritime and aviation security and safety, the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, full respect to diplomatic and legal process, full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, towards reaching a legally-binding Code of Conduct in the East Sea at an early date, Son said.



The official concluded that the visit is a fine success that creates a new driving force to strongly develop bilateral relations in an extensive and intensive manner in the time to come.-VNA



