Politics Resolution on NA supervisory programme issued The 14th National Assembly (NA) has issued Resolution No 105/2020/QH14 on its supervisory programme for 2021.

Politics Congratulations to Malaysia’s new Speaker of House of Representatives National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 15 cabled a message of congratulations to Azhar Azizan Harun on the occasion of his appointment as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia.

Politics Vietnam attends virtual international conference of political parties Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan attended a virtual international round-table conference of political parties on July 14.

Politics Congratulations extended to Lee Hsien Loong over PAP’s election victory Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Lee Hsien Loong, Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister of Singapore, over the victory of the PAP in the 13th general election in Singapore.