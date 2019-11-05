At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on November 4 held working sessions with representatives from the UK Home Office, signed funeral book and laid a wreath for the 39 victims found dead in Essex, northeast of London.



During the working sessions, Dung thanked the UK for its close cooperation and asked the two countries’ authorities to work closely together and promptly verify identity of the victims at the earliest date.



He directed the



Vietnamese Embassy in the UK to continue partnering with the host authorities and come up with plans to take citizen protection measures if necessary.

Upon hearing the news, several families in the central province of Ha Tinh reported to local authorities that they had lost contact with their relatives who were on the way to the UK.



Authorities are collecting DNA samples from the families to send to the UK for verification./.

