Culture - Sports COVID-19 forces postponement of 22nd Vietnam Film Festival The 22nd edition of the Vietnam Film Festival will be postponed until November instead of taking place in September as planned, due to the ravages of COVID-19, Director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Cinematography Department Vi Kien Thanh said on August 3.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s army team leaves for 2021 Army Games The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) team on August 3 departed for Russia to attend the International Army Games 2021 which, to be held later this month.

Culture - Sports Runner Quach Thi Lan ends Olympic journey Quach Thi Lan, the last Vietnamese athlete still in the Olympics, ended her journey in Tokyo after finishing 6th out of eight runners in the 400m hurdles first semi-final on August 2.