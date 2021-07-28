Deputy Foreign Minister congratulates Vietnamese finalist at int’l piano contest
Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu on July 28 sent a letter of congratulations to Nguyen Viet Trung, the only representative of Vietnam at the final round of the 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition in Poland.
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu on July 28 sent a letter of congratulations to Nguyen Viet Trung, the only representative of Vietnam at the final round of the 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition in Poland.
In his letter, Hieu, also head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed his belief in the talented pianist’s further success in the contest, contributing to introducing Vietnamese cultural identities to international friends.
First held in 1927, the competition takes place every five years. Vietnamese pianist Dang Thai Son won its tenth edition in 1980. It took 40 years for Vietnam to have another finalist at the contest.
Trung, born in 1996, showed his musical talent from a young age and has so far received several prestigious awards.
Out of 500 participants of the Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition, he was one of the 151 contestants selected by the organiser to perform live in the preliminary round and was named in its list of 87 finalists. The final round will be held from October 2 to 23 in Warsaw, Poland./.
In his letter, Hieu, also head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed his belief in the talented pianist’s further success in the contest, contributing to introducing Vietnamese cultural identities to international friends.
First held in 1927, the competition takes place every five years. Vietnamese pianist Dang Thai Son won its tenth edition in 1980. It took 40 years for Vietnam to have another finalist at the contest.
Trung, born in 1996, showed his musical talent from a young age and has so far received several prestigious awards.
Out of 500 participants of the Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition, he was one of the 151 contestants selected by the organiser to perform live in the preliminary round and was named in its list of 87 finalists. The final round will be held from October 2 to 23 in Warsaw, Poland./.