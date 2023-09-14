Politics PM to attend China-ASEAN Expo, China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, Guangxi province, China, from September 16-17.

Politics Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional connectivity: Spokeswoman Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional economic connection and cooperation on the basis of ensuring the principles of equality, cooperation, mutual benefit and mutual respect, in accordance with international law and the UN Chapter, towards contributing to the common development and prosperity of all countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said on September 14.

Politics Vietnam to coordinate with US to concretise joint statement: spokeswoman The Foreign Ministry will partner closely with ministries, agencies and localities to work with the US’s agencies and localities to specify cooperation areas mentioned in the Joint Leaders' Statement on elevating the Vietnam-US ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, said the ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Politics PM to attend General Debate of UNGA’s 78th session, visit Brazil Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, conduct bilateral activities in the US and pay an official visit to Brazil from September 17-26, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.