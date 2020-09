Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung writes in the condolence book for former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung visited the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on September 3 to pay tribute to f ormer Indian President Pranab Mukherjee , who passed away on August 31 at the age of 85.Writing in the condolence book, Dung said former President Mukherjee was a great friend of the Vietnamese people, who had made substantial efforts to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.His death is a great loss to the Indian State and people as well as his family, he wrote.Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012-2017 and visited Vietnam in September 2014.The Indian Government has announced seven days of State mourning for the former President./.