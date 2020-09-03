Politics Vietnam Permanent Mission to UN marks National Day The Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN held an online ceremony on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s 75th National Day, which attracted the participation of over 400 delegates from UN member states.

Politics Vietnam performs role of AIPA President well amid difficulties: Brunei parliamentarian Vietnam has done well in its role as President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) in a “very difficult” year for the whole world, a parliamentarian from the Legislative Council of Brunei has said.

Politics Da Nang: lessons taken from successful Party congresses As of the end of August, 2020, 16 Party organisations under the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang had completed the organisation of their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure, through which many valuable lessons have been taken.

Politics Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at an exhibition at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum.