Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives new Cambodian Ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 27 hosted a reception for Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth, who has just begun his tenure in Vietnam.

Politics HCM City shows good external-relation performance in COVID-19 fight The Ho Chi Minh City Foreign Affairs Office has closely coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign diplomatic representative agencies to effectively cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the promotion of friendliness and hospitality of Vietnamese people to international friends.

Politics PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region, as well as efforts of countries in negotiations of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said.