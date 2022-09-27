Society Vietnam, France agree to beef up ties in training civil servants Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra chaired an opening ceremony of the international training course for young managers and female officials from Vietnamese localities on “improving leadership skill, digital transformation and public administrative reform” at the Normandie School of Management in Le Havre city on September 26, as part of her working visit to France.

Politics President attends state funeral for late Japanese PM President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a number of activities on September 27 as part of his stay in Japan to attend the state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Politics Vietnamese, German legislatures boost cooperative ties Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for Judicial Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong worked with Chairwoman of the Legal Committee Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker and representatives of the Committee on Internal Affairs of the German Bundestag in Berlin on September 26 to discuss bilateral cooperation in lawmaking and legal enforcement.

Politics Vietnam, India seek to enhance economic ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on September 27 hosted a reception for Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during which the two sides discussed measures to strengthen ties.