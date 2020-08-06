Deputy Health Minister: anti-body testing to discover infections
Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said on August 5 that the current goal is to step up anti-body testing to discover COVID-19 infection cases in the community.
At Hue Central Hospital, second branch (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said on August 5 that the current goal is to step up anti-body testing to discover COVID-19 infection cases in the community.
Son said the health sector is carrying out Real-time – PRC and anti-body tests.
The central city of Da Nang has raised its testing capacity to 8,000-10,000 samples per day.
While the Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is tracing down patients in the community, the Health Ministry sent a team of experts from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to the city to help with quarantine and tracing of suspect cases, he said.
After the Da Nang Hospital, Da Nang C Hospital and the Ho Chi Minh City Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital are sterilised, Son said they will be assessed based on the ministry’s safety criteria for COVID-19 prevention and control, including building a process to classify patients, and closely controlling patients with respiratory symptoms to prevent community infections./.
Son said the health sector is carrying out Real-time – PRC and anti-body tests.
The central city of Da Nang has raised its testing capacity to 8,000-10,000 samples per day.
While the Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is tracing down patients in the community, the Health Ministry sent a team of experts from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to the city to help with quarantine and tracing of suspect cases, he said.
After the Da Nang Hospital, Da Nang C Hospital and the Ho Chi Minh City Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital are sterilised, Son said they will be assessed based on the ministry’s safety criteria for COVID-19 prevention and control, including building a process to classify patients, and closely controlling patients with respiratory symptoms to prevent community infections./.