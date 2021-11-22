Deputy Minister of National Defence promoted to Senior Lieutenant General
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council and commander of the armed forces, presented to Deputy Minister of National Defence Pham Hoai Nam a decision on the deputy minister's promotion from the rank of Rear Admiral to Senior Lieutenant General at a ceremony on November 22.
Addressing the ceremony, President Phuc hailed Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nam's firm political stance, good morality and excellent professional performance, stressing that the well-trained and experienced officer has held many key posts and fulfilled all the assigned tasks.
Underlining that the promotion demonstrates the trust of the Party, State, Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence in the officer, the State leader expressed hope that Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nam will continue to show utmost loyalty to the Party, State, military and people, while continuing to improve his capacity in all fields.
He asked the Deputy Minister to continue directing the development of a modern defence industry, thus meeting the demand for weapons and technical equipment of the military, and contributing to the national industrialisation and modernisation./.