Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong and Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on February 8 inspected upgrading work at some sports facilities in Hanoi selected to be venues serving the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 23 this year.



The facilities are gymnasiums in Thanh Tri, Gia Lam, Long Bien and Tay Ho districts where competitions of basketball, wrestling, dance sport and taekwondo, respectively, will take place.



Most of the main items at Thanh Tri District Gymnasium and Long Bien District Gymnasium have been completed and other auxiliary works are expected to be finished on schedule.



Although the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the upgrade of Gia Lam District Gymnasium, it is expected to be done in early April.



Meanwhile, Tay Ho District Gymnasium is currently still serving as a mobile medical station where COVID-19 patients with no or mild symptoms are being treated. However, its function rooms have fully met the requirements. The construction unit will renovate the competition area and decorate the surrounding landscape. The project is anticipated to be completed by March 8.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Cuong praised the active preparations of Hanoi for SEA Games 31.



Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Dung asked contractors to speed up the working pace to ensure the venue upgrade is completed on schedule.

The 31st SEA Games, hosted by Vietnam, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and attract around 10,000 participants./.