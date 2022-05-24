Politics Vietnam, Cambodia boost defence ties Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang held a reception for visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh in Hanoi on May 23.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 23.

Politics Deputy PM addresses 78th session of ESCAP Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam addressed the opening of the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) held in Bangkok on May 23, which he is attending at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

Politics Efforts made to ensure highest efficiency of NA’s third session: Top legislator In order to ensure the highest efficiency of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s third session, NA agencies and deputies had made careful preparations on discussion contents, aiming for the highest outcomes with shortest sitting time, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while opening the session on May 23.