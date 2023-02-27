Politics Resolution creating motivation for HCM City's development discussed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 27 chaired a virtual meeting on the draft resolution on Ho Chi Minh City’s development, which is intended to become a driving force for the city’s development.

Politics Vietnam, Japan look to promote inter-parliamentarian cooperation Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on February 27 received Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, who is on a visit to Vietnam to attend the eighth Vietnam-Japan Festival.

Politics Hanoi shares experience with Lao NA delegation The capital city of Hanoi is ready to further expand friendship and cooperation activities in various fields, including those of people-elected bodies, thereby contributing to fostering Vietnam-Laos special relationship, chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan has said.