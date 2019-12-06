Society More disabled people gain access to supportive policies The number of people accessing the State’s and community’s priority policies and programmes is increasing, said Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.

World Vietnam attends 22nd IFRC General Assembly in Geneva A Vietnamese delegation is taking part in the 22nd General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) that opened in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 5.

Society Vietnam introduces white cane programme to support blind people The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on December 5 launched an initiative aiming to provide one million white canes for the blind and visually-impaired people in Vietnam.