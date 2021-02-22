Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 53rd session National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the 53rd session of the 14th NA Standing Committee which opened in Hanoi on the afternoon of February 22.

Politics State-level funeral held for former Deputy PM Truong Vinh Trong A State-level funeral was held for Truong Vinh Trong, former Politburo member, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, at the great hall of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee and the National Funeral Hall on Hanoi on February 21 morning.

