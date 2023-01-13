Deputy PM advises Samsung to invest more in Vietnam
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (L) receives President of Samsung Electronics Park Hark Kyu (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received President of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Samsung Electronics Park Hark Kyu in Hanoi on January 13 and suggested that the Korean firm expand its investment in Vietnam to tap opportunities from the sound partnership between the two countries in all fields.
Khai also highly valued Samsung’s launching of Southeast Asia’s largest R&D centre in Hanoi in December 2022.
Highlighting that Vietnam is prioritising the attraction of projects with high technologies, innovation and widespread effects, he stressed that the Vietnamese Government always creates optimal conditions for foreign investors to operate in the country in a long term.
The official proposed that Samsung, basing on its achievements in Vietnam, will continue to expand its investment in the country in the time to come.
The Vietnamese Government and the administrations of localities that Samsung bases will always listen to the firm’s opinions and give it best support, he stated.
For his part, Park underscored that Vietnam is the most important hub of Samsung in the world, adding that Samsung made a wise decision to build its factory in Thai Nguyen. The Vietnamese Government has given great support to Samsung to effectively operate in the country over the years, he said, stressing that Samsung has called on its subsidiaries to continue to invest in Vietnam.
Park raised proposals to Deputy PM Khai regarding the application of global minimum corporate income tax.
He also took this occasion to extend New Year wishes to Vietnamese leaders and people./.