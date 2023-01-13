Business Taiwan’s StarLux launches route to Hanoi StarLux Airlines of China's Taiwan began operating the first flight from Taipei to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airports on January 13, marking the launch of a new route between the two cities.

Business Vietnam - Kazakhstan freight rail route launched A container cargo rail route between Vietnam and Kazakhstan was launched last December, according to the Railways Transport and Trade Joint Stock Company.

Business Vietnam looks to step up cooperation with China’s Tianjin city As part of his working visit to Tianjin city, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai on January 13 had a meeting with Chen Miner, member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Secretary of the Tianjin municipal Party Committee.

Business HCM City an attractive destination for Hong Kong investors: forum Ho Chi Minh City is an attractive destination with numerous opportunities for foreign investors, including those from Hong Kong (China), heard the Hong Kong - Ho Chi Minh City Investment & Business Forum and Networking Dinner held in the city on January 12.