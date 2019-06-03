Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has praised efforts made by units in busting a big drug ring in the Mekong Delta province of Long An in May.During the raid on May 12, the provincial police and border guard forces and the forces from the Ministry of Public Security seized a total of 20 bricks of heroin (about seven kilograms) and 57kg of crystal meth in Long An’s border district of Vinh Hung.The heroin and meth, hidden in packages of tea and formula milk, were transported from Cambodia to Vietnam by 41-year-old Truong Quoc Cuong, from Khanh Hung commune, Vinh Hung district.Deputy PM Binh, who is also head of the national steering committee for prevention and control of smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, and the Government’s steering committee for crime fight, urged competent Vietnamese forces to closely coordinate with their Cambodian counterparts to further investigate the case.-VNA