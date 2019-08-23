The tourist car service between Vietnam’s Mong Cai city and China’s Dongxing City, has been piloted since 2016 (Photo: vov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has given the green light to extend a pilot project of tourist cars in the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh until June 30 next year.



The pilot project, which allowed tourist cars between Vietnam’s Mong Cai city and China’s Dongxing city, has been implemented by the provincial People’s Committee since 2016.



Until the beginning of 2018, people have been permitted to drive tourist cars to Ha Long city, the online newspaper Voice of Vietnam reported.



It is estimated that about 1,580 passengers with 530 tourist cars immigrated and then exited via the Mong Cai International Border Gate since 2016 under tight supervision of the committee to ensure safety for passengers and security for the locality.



Under the pilot process, the committee has learned experiences and gradually improved its service in an attempt to attract more tourists, contributing to provincial socio-economic development.



Pham Ngoc Thuy, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the Government ordered the locality to quickly upgrade the transport infrastructure before being allowed to officially run the service.



Thus, the province upgraded local roads from Mong Cai city to Ha Long city to meet the Government’s requirements, he said.



The province had set a target to become a fascinating destination with diverse services for tourists in the near future, he added.-VNA