The police seize 49kg of red-claw crawfish in the northern border province of Lang Son (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked concerned ministries to check and clarify press reports about mass sale of red-claw crawfish.



The press reported that significant amounts of invasive red-claw crawfish were still being offered for sale on the domestic market.



Red-claw crawfish is an invasive species and imports of the species were banned in 2013. However, it continues to be available for sale.



Binh, who is also head of the national steering committee for fighting against smuggling, commercial fraud and counterfeit goods, asked the Ministry of Finance to oversee the work.



The Ministry of Finance will collaborate with the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade, and National Defence to conduct inspections.



The ministries must define responsibilities of concerned organisations and individuals on the case to mete out proper punishments based on the laws, and report the investigation results to the Deputy PM.-VNA