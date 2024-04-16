Politics Vietnam, Cuba promote cooperation for mutual development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang held talks with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas on April 15 (local time), as part of his visit to the Latin American country.

Politics Vietnam, Venezuela bolster comprehensive partnership Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang will pay an official visit to Venezuela from April 17-19 at the invitation of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Politics Argentine newspaper publishes Party leader’s article Argentina’s Resumen Latinoamericano newspaper has published the article “Proud and confident under the Party's glorious flag, determined to build a Vietnam more prosperous, powerful, civilised, heroic with a fine and long-lasting culture" by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong, on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30).

Politics Vietnam values traditional friendship, cooperation with Benin: FM Vietnam always values and wants to promote the traditional friendship and cooperation with Benin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during a phone conversation with his Beninese counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari on April 15.