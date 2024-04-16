Deputy PM asks for prompt building of documents guiding implementation of Land Law 2024
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Documents guiding the implementation of the Land Law 2024 must be built promptly in the motto of “early and from afar”, thoroughly dealing with issues with different opinions, ensuring their coherence, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested at a meeting with leaders of some ministries and sectors on April 16.
He noted that the Prime Minister has directed ministries and sectors to build documents detailing and guiding the implementation of the law to make sure that it can take effect on July 1, 2024, instead of January 1, 2025, as previously planned.
This means they must work harder with higher determination in the work, ensuring that the Land Law 2024 is coherent with relevant laws.
The official asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to continue clarifying issues with different opinions on the scope, subjects, and implementation policies of the law, while speeding up digitalisation and the online processing of administrative procedures related to land.
He requested the Ministry of Justice to coordinate closely with the MoNRE to promptly submit to the National Assembly a resolution allowing the law to take effect from July 1, 2024.
The Ministry of Construction was assigned to build legal documents detailing the Housing Law 2023 and the Law on Real Estate Business 2023, enabling them to take effect at the same time with the Land Law 2024.
According to MoNRE Deputy Minister Le Minh Ngan, the ministry has drafted six decrees and four circulars guiding the implementation of the Land Law 2024. The documents were sent to relevant agencies of the 63 cities and provinces for feedback, he said.
Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said that his ministry is working on draft decrees, including one regarding regulations on rice farming land./.