Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on December 12, up 2 VND from the previous day (December 11).

Business Poor logistics system hinders agricultural products’ trade Despite being considered as the driving force of Vietnam’s economic growth, agriculture has been held back by an incomplete logistics system which fails to ensure quality and connect farms with markets, according to Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business HCM City to build eight new logistic centres Ho Chi Minh City should draft a master plan to develop its logistics sector, said Pham Thanh Kien, Director of the municipal Department of Trade and Industry.

Business Cashless payments help boost internet economy: Deputy PM Cashless payments would not only increase of the circulation of capital, it would also help boost the internet economy, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.