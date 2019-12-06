Politics Vietnam values relations with Germany: Deputy PM Vietnam attaches much importance to the relations with Germany, its key partner in the Europe as well as the European Union (EU), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh said on December 5.

Politics Vietnam to promote ASEAN unity during ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Politics People's Army of Vietnam accompanying nation over 75 years Over the past 75 years, the People's Army of Vietnam has made great achievements. In the resistance wars or in peace, its goals are always for the sake of the Party, nation and people.

Politics HCM City hopes to become strategic partner of Australia in innovation Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan met with Australian leaders in Canberra on December 3, voicing his hope that his city will become a strategic partner of Australia in terms of education and innovation.