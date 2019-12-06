Deputy PM asks OECD to share experience in fighting corruption
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh hosted a reception for Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Jeffrey Schlagenhauf in Hanoi on December 6.
Binh welcomed the selection of Vietnam as the host of the 10th Regional Conference on Preventing and Combating Corruption in Infrastructure Projects in Asia Pacific by the OECD in coordination with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia Pacific.
He thanked the OECD for helping Vietnam review development polices, including the investment policies in 2017 and 2018.
In February this year, the two sides started the building of Vietnam’s Multi-dimensional Country Review (MDCR), which will serve the drafting of the country’s socio-economic development strategy in the 2021-2030 and the socio-economic development plan in 2021-2025, Binh said.
Regarding anti-corruption, the Deputy PM asked the OECD to continue coordinating with the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam to build a suitable support programmes, focusing on improving institution and policies, and enhancing law enforcement capacity, especially in fighting corruption and bribery in business activities, along with building a database on assets and incomes of public office holders.
For his part, Schlagenhauf praised Vietnam’s strong commitments to implementing integrity and anti-corruption policies, and the country’s remarkable outcomes in the work.
These are good tools to help improve the country’s capacity and promote its economic development, he stressed.
Schlagenhauf also highly valued Vietnam’s strong commitment regarding the implementation of OECD’s guidelines and recommendations, along with the country’s achievements in the anti-corruption fight.
He vowed support for Vietnam during its tenure of chairmanship of ASEAN.
OECD is working with its other member governments to discuss measures to further strengthen the relationship between the organization and Vietnam, he noted.
Schlagenhauf hoped Vietnam to promote its role as a consultant in developing OECD's Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia; and publicise the MDCR for Vietnam as soon as possible.
Vietnam officially joined the OECD in 2008, significantly contributing to the organisation’s activities./.