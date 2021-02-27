Thai Binh (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the northern province of Thai Binh and investors to create favourable conditions to draw projects to the Lien Ha Thai industrial park (GREEN iP-1).

During a conference announcing the Prime Minister and the provincial People’s Committee’s Decisions on the GREEN iP-1 on February 27, the Deputy PM instructed Thai Binh authorities and the IP investor to complete procedures in line with the law, including those regarding site clearance, compensation for resettlement, and social housing for workers.

He suggested Thai Binh review its economic structure with a view to adjusting it based on its strength as a coastal province and market demand at home and abroad, select priority projects regarding transportation, urban and rural infrastructure while stepping up administrative reform and creating a pro-business environment.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hands over the PM's Decision on GREEN iP-1 development (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM expressed his belief that with seven IPs in operation and the development of GREEN iP-1, Thai Binh will further prosper and become a rich province in the Red River Delta.

Invested by Green i-Park JSC, the GREEN iP-1 is located in Thuy Lien commune and Diem Dien township of Thai Thuy district. It has a total investment of over 3.88 trillion VND (168.3 million USD).

Once operational, the 50-year project is expected to contribute to the development of the nation as well as Thai Binh and the Red River in particular./.