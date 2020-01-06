Business EVN, Laos’ Phongsubthavy Group sign power purchase agreements The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and Phongsubthavy Group of Laos have signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for the 69MW Nam San 3A and 45MW Nam San 3B hydropower plant projects in Hanoi.

Business Bank lending rates expected to fall in 2020 A report by securities firm SSI on the financial and monetary market says deposit interest rates are likely to be cut by 0.5- 1 percentage point this year, and lending interest rates would also be cut by at least 0.5 percentage points as required by the Government.

Business Minister requests saving time, costs for businesses Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung requested saving time and costs for businesses, during a meeting with ministries and agencies in Hanoi on January 6.