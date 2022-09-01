Deputy PM attends announcement ceremony of amnesty granting in Vinh Phuc prison
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 1 attended a ceremony held in Vinh Quang Prison in the northern province of Vinh Phuc for the announcement of the President’s 2022 Amnesty Decision.
Amnestied prisoners in Vinh Quang Prison receive new ID cards. (Photo: VNA)

A total of 71 inmates here, including five foreigners, have been given clemency by the President on the occasion of the 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022).
A total of 71 inmates here, including five foreigners, have been given clemency by the President on the occasion of the 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022).
Congratulating the prisoners to be released under amnesty, Minh said the early release is just the beginning of the path to start a new life. But with the performance and progress the inmates had shown during re-education and labour at the prison, he believes they would truly become good citizens, beginning a new life, having a happy family and not committing another crime.
Underpinning that every prisoner has equal opportunities, regardless of ethnicity, gender, religion, nationality and social status, he urged those yet to receive amnesty this time to work and study harder, and strictly abide by the law and the rules of the prison so soon they will be eligible to clemency such as commutation, parole or amnesty.
The Deputy PM also asked local authorities to help the released inmates re-integrate into society. Social organisations, businesses and family members should not discriminate but provide them with all possible conditions to facilitate their re-entry and enable them to have a job and a stable life, he added.
On the same day, 40 prisoners held at Hanoi Police Detention Centre No.1 in the district of Nam Tu Liem also received amnesty decisions. They are among more than 90 inmates qualified for early release in detention centres cross Hanoi. On the occasion, the amnestied prisoners were also granted with the new ID cards.
The State President signed Decision 978/QD-CTN dated August 30, 2022 to grant amnesty to 2,438 prisoners on the National Day occasion this year./.