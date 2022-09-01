Society Hanoi extends Hoan Kiem pedestrian spaces during holiday The pedestrian spaces in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district will be open from September 1 through September 4 to serve local residents and visitors during the National Day (September 2) holiday.

Society Vietnam takes significant steps toward a comprehensive child justice law A workshop was organised in Hanoi on August 31 by the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam and UNICEF with the support of the European Union Justice and Legal Empowerment Programme (EU JULE) to learn from the experience of countries that have adopted child justice laws.

Society National fund receives healthcare, education donations for needy children The National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) signed an agreement worth 2.5 billion VND (over 106,500 USD) on August 31 with a local firm to sponsor underprivileged children.

Society President meets cadres who once served late President Ho Chi Minh President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with the cadres who once directly served and protected late President Chi Minh in Hanoi on August 31.