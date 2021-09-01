Society Elementary students in Truong Sa district begin new school year Students of Song Tu Tay and Sinh Ton elementary schools and another in Truong Sa township in Khanh Hoa province’s Truong Sa island district attended opening ceremonies for the 2021-22 academic year on September 1.

Society Radio programme of Nhan dan newspaper debuts The Nhan dan (People) newspaper on September 1 launched a radio programme to serve the audience as social distancing measures are in place in many localities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Society Da Nang supports foreigners facing difficulties due to COVID-19 Many foreigners in Da Nang who have met difficulties in buying food and necessities as well as getting medical examination and treatment have been promptly supported via the central city's hotline.

Society PM welcomes youth union’s “one million welfare bags” programme Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has hailed the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s organisation of a programme to present one million welfare bags to localities currently under social distancing to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.