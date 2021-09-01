Deputy PM attends ceremony to announce amnesty decision in Thai Nguyen
Politburo member and Deputy Prime Miniser Pham Binh Minh, who is head of the Advisory Council on Amnesty 2021, attended a ceremony on September 1 to announce President’s amnesty decision in 2021 at Phu Son 4 Camp in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.
Addressing the event, Minh congratulated the inmates who enjoy the amnesty and are allowed to return to their families and the society before their due date.
Since 2017, the Party and State have implemented eight amnesty decisions, and this year’s is the first implemented after the Amnesty Law 2018 took effect, benefiting 3,035 prisoners, including 68 at the camp.
This demonstrates the nation's tradition of humanity and the clemency of the Party and State for those who are determined to improve themselves, Minh stated.
The Deputy PM recognised efforts of the council as well as ministries and sectors in submitting the list of prisoners eligible to the amnesty to the President despite COVID-19.
Major General Le Quoc Hung, Deputy Minister of Public Security, said that the ministry has worked out plans to help them come back to their localities in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations./.