ASEAN ASEAN, India look for closer economic cooperation Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India on September 16 held the 19th consultation meeting on economic cooperation in Cambodia under the chair of Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak and India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.

World Indonesia’s inflation could surpass GDP growth Indonesia could potentially record higher inflation than economic growth in the third quarter of this year, said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto on September 14.

World Malaysia likely to achieve 16 billion USD in digital investments: PM Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his confidence in the country’s ability to achieve the 70 billion RM (16 billion USD) digital investment target by 2025, in line with the digital economy blueprint.

World VNA attends 2022 ASEAN Media Partners’ Forum Representatives from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) attended the 2022 ASEAN Media Partners’ Forum in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 15.