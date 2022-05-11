Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for Organising SEA Games 31, attended a rehearsal for the event’s opening ceremony in Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium on May 10 night.

He highly valued the endeavours of those who are engaging in the preparation for the ceremony in recent days, calling on relevant units to gather opinions and timely make adjustment so as to ensure success of the opening event.



Nearly 2,000 people in Hanoi are practising for art performances at SEA Games 31’s opening and closing ceremonies.

After a parade and a hoisting ceremony of the national flag of Vietnam and the flags of ASEAN and SEA Games 31, outstanding Vietnamese athletes will carry the torch and light the Games cauldron, followed by a three-chapter show.

The first chapter, themed “Friendly Vietnam” will feature the unique cultural identity of Vietnam as well as the hospitality and friendliness that the country offers to people from all countries in the region and the world.

Meanwhile, the second chapter will highlight a “Strong Southeast Asia”, with the message that the strength of a connected ASEAN community will bring the bloc a strong position in the world.

The third and last chapter will have the theme of “Shining Southeast Asia,” reflecting the strength from the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and other ASEAN member countries for a strong community and rising role of the association in the world arena.

A highlight of the event will be the use of state-of-the-art technologies, including mapping, augmented reality - AR, and extended reality – EX, among others.

Notably, the symbols of 40 sports will be displayed using the Dong Ho folk painting art, a traditional craft of Vietnam, through graphic images.

Competitions in the framework of SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia,” are taking place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities until May 23./.