– Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam presented a certificate recognising Nhan Tower in the central coastal province of Phu Yen as a national special relic site to local authorities during the opening of a festival of ethnic Cham culture on August 19.The fifth Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of the Cham people was kicked off at April 1 Square in Tuy Hoa, the capital city of Phu Yen, under the theme “Preserving Culture of the Cham” in accordance with developing tourism.It is taking place from August 18 – 21, gathering 2,000 performers and artists from nine central and southern provinces and cities where Cham communities live, such as Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan, An Giang, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam spoke highly of the festival, saying it has become an important cultural event where Cham people meet and raise their sense of responsibility in preserving their culture and consolidating national unity.It also provides an opportunity to promote Cham people’s distinctive culture values and Vietnam’s cultural diversity among international friends and boost tourism, he said.The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant provinces to strengthen preservation and promotion of ethnic cultures and create new positive cultural values.The Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of the Cham people features tours to popular tourist spots in Phu Yen and a seminar on connecting Phu Yen and other central south provinces.Other activities at the festival include art performances, a fashion show of the Cham’s traditional costumes, an exhibition on socio-economic development of the Cham ethnic group, the introduction of traditional crafts and cuisine, as well as folk games.In the sports area, various games will be held such as wrestling, tug-of-war, volleyball and football.The Nhan Tower is a part of Cham culture in Phu Yen province, the only one of its kind intact in the province. It was built by the Cham from the 10th to 13th century at Nhan Mountain on the Ba River side in Ward 1 in Tuy Hoa city. It is a quadrangle with four 23.5m high sides.An altar inside the tower is a unique architectural Cham feature and one of the few remaining Cham altars.The same day, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam and his entourage visited and presented gifts, worth 3.2 million VND each, to 100 Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in Dong Hoa and Tay Hoa districts, Phu Yen province.–VNA