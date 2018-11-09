Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh hosted a farewell reception in Hanoi on November 9 for Italian Ambassador Cecilia Piccioni (Source: baochinhphu.vn)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh hosted a farewell reception in Hanoi on November 9 for Italian Ambassador Cecilia Piccioni who wrapped up her working term in Vietnam.On November 8, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Phuong Nga presented the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State to the Ambassador for her important contributions to the Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership development.-VNA