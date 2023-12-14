Business Can Tho, Lao capital beef up agricultural cooperation Leaders of Can Tho and the Lao capital Vientiane agreed to strengthen the localities’ agricultural cooperation at a meeting in the Vietnamese Mekong Delta city on December 14.

Business Lang Son resumes operations of border gate with China Customs clearance for import-export activities through the Na Nua – Nahua border gate pair in Vietnam’s northern Lang Son province and China’s Guangxi province was resumed from December 14 after a nearly-four-year halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Medicinal herbs – cash cow for central border region The Muong Long Medicinal Plants and Herbs Conservation and Development Centre of the TH Group has made contributions to giving a facelift to the western region of the central province of Nghe An since it has helped locals collect the herbs responsibly, while providing the group with precious, totally natural materials for production of various kinds of herbal tea that is good for people’s health.