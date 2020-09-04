Politics Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty In the 2020 season, Lang Son province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

Politics Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Politics Vietnam well performs at Army Games 2020’s tank semi-finals The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army temporarily ranked second, just behind Myanmar, in the first match of the semi-final round’s Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 1.