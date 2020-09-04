Deputy PM calls for global unity to overcome COVID-19 crisis
International and regional cooperation is more important than ever before for the world to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said on September 3 when attending a virtual conference of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attends the virtual conference of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers. (Photo: VNA)
Minh spoke highly of G20 countries’ efforts and contributions to the battle against the pandemic, and thanked them for supporting Vietnam to response to the outbreak and bring its citizens home safely.
Vietnam, in its role as the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, has worked closely with international partners to maintain cooperative activities, as well as proposed many initiatives to promote joint work in fighting the pandemic and recovering the economy, Minh said.
Sharing ASEAN and Vietnam’s experience in the prevention and control of the coronavirus epidemic, he laid stress on enhancing border management based on the premise of ensuring epidemic prevention and facilitating cross-border trade, investment and travel at the same time.
Minh expressed his hope that the G20 members will join hands with international organisations and other countries to form a set of principles on cross-border management and international travel facilitation.
All parties should share information and experience in ensuring health safety at border gates, apply technologies in detecting and tracing COVID-19 cases, while working together in vaccine development at rational costs, he added.
At the event, leaders of major international organisations and foreign ministers of G20 countries and invited countries reiterated the commitment to international collaboration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic so as to lessen its impacts on the economy and support post-pandemic recovery. They said they will promote joint cooperation frameworks to enhance preparedness and response capacity for future medical crises.
The special G20 foreign ministers’ conference took place amid the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. It drew the participation of foreign ministers of G20 members and guest countries, along with leaders of international organisations such as the UN, WHO, WB and OECD.
Vietnam was invited to attend the event in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN in 2020./.