Deputy PM calls for integrated ASEAN fintech ecosystem

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has called on ASEAN countries to work together to build an open, secure, transparent, inclusive and sustainable fintech ecosystem, describing financial technology as strategic infrastructure that will shape the region’s digital future.

The remarks were made at a seminar on regional fintech ecosystem held in Hanoi on June 9 within the framework of the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026. The event brought together Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavan Phomvihane, representatives of Vietnamese ministries and agencies, and leading domestic and international experts and businesses.

At the discussion, Thang said exchanges at the forum had highlighted a clear reality: fintech is no longer confined to banking services or digital payments but has become a key driver of economic growth, cross-border connectivity and trust-building in ASEAN’s digital economy.

According to the Deputy PM, fintech is helping realise one of ASEAN’s most fundamental goals – bringing development opportunities closer to every citizen, business and community, including those who have not yet benefited fully from digital transformation.

To become a leading digital financial hub in the Asia-Pacific and globally, ASEAN must move beyond market integration toward connecting its fintech ecosystems, he stressed.

Thang noted that proposals discussed at the seminar, ranging from cross-border payment infrastructure and international financial centres to artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain and regulatory sandboxes, all point to one essential requirement: effective coordination among governments, regulators, businesses, financial institutions, investors and end-users.

“We cannot build a strong fintech ecosystem if we remain divided by data silos, incompatible standards, or gaps in trust and governance,” he said.

The Deputy PM proposed a shared vision for an ASEAN fintech ecosystem that is open, secure, transparent, inclusive, and sustainable: “Open” to foster connectivity, “Secure” to enable growth, “Transparent” to build trust, “Inclusive” to ensure that no one is left behind, and “Sustainable” to strengthen resilience and support long-term progress.

To realise this vision, he highlighted the need to strengthen infrastructure connectivity and harmonise standards across the region. ASEAN should accelerate the development of next-generation cross-border payment systems, expanding beyond QR code payments and retail transactions to include real-time payments, embedded finance, Open API standards and regional anti-fraud coordination mechanisms.

On fostering innovation while ensuring safety, Thang called for transparent, stable and balanced legal frameworks that encourage the development of AI, blockchain and emerging technologies while safeguarding financial stability and consumer interests.

He also suggested studying the feasibility of establishing an “ASEAN Fintech Sandbox” at the regional level to enable the testing and deployment of cross-border fintech solutions in a controlled, secure and transparent environment.

The Deputy PM underscored the importance of public-private partnerships, saying governments should create enabling institutions, businesses should lead innovation, financial institutions should provide resources, and investment funds should help expand opportunities for growth.

He stressed that people must remain at the centre of digital transformation efforts and that practical outcomes should serve as the key measure of success.

Thang said ASEAN now has opportunities to emerge as a fintech centre of growing regional and global significance. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to working closely with ASEAN member states and international partners to promote a regional fintech ecosystem that is more open, connected, secure and people-centred.

The future of ASEAN will be defined not only by growth rates, but also by the quality of development; not only by technological strength, but by the ability to serve people; and not only by the degree of integration, but also by the prosperity it brings to all citizens, he said./.

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