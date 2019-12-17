Business Vietnam achieves impressive economic growth: WB Vietnam’s economy has performed well in 2019, with GDP expanding by an estimated 6.8 percent, public debt reduced by nearly 8 percentage point of GDP since 2016, and a trade balance surplus for fourth year in a row, according to the World Bank (WB)’s report released on December 17.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi – Macau service National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has just launched its flights between Hanoi and China’s Macau, with flight VN456 departing from Hanoi at 19:45 on December 16, and VN459 leaving Macau at 8:35 on December 17 (local time).