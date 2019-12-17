Deputy PM calls for more investment from Japan’s Tochigi prefecture
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh received the Governor of Tochigi prefecture of Japan in Hanoi on December 17, during which Binh asked the Japanese locality to encourage its businesses to invest in Vietnam.
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (R) and Governor of Tochigi prefecture Fukuda Tomikazu (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh received the Governor of Tochigi prefecture of Japan in Hanoi on December 17, during which Binh asked the Japanese locality to encourage its businesses to invest in Vietnam.
Taking note of positive progress in the cooperation between Vietnam and Tochigi prefecture in recent years, Deputy PM Binh welcomed Governor Fukuda Tomikazu’s work in promoting ties with Vietnam in labour and human resources training.
A workshop on ways to expanding labour cooperation between Vietnam and Japan will be held during the Governor’s current visit to Vietnam.
The Deputy PM highlighted the robust development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, adding that Vietnam attaches importance to collaboration at the local level.
He informed the guest that Secretary- General of the Liberal Democratic Party and Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Nikai Toshihiro will lead a 1,000-strong delegation to Vietnam in January 2020. Vietnam plans to organize a conference of Vietnamese, Japanese local leaders on this occasion, Binh said.
Governor Fukuda said he admired the rapid development of Vietnam in the past time, noting that 22 firms of his prefecture are investing in Vietnam, while there are around 6,000 Vietnamese living, studying and working in the prefecture.
According to the governor, most Vietnamese workers in the prefecture are employed in caring for the elderly, food processing and agriculture. The prefecture is working to create the best possible conditions for Vietnamese workers, he said.
He expressed the wish that his visit would contribute to economic and tourism ties between Vietnam and Japan./.