Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (R) and General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho in Hanoi on March 4.



Speaking highly of Samsung’s investment that has contributed to Vietnam’s import-export revenue as well as economic development, Quang affirmed that the Vietnamese Government has paid due attention to improving the domestic business climate to facilitate foreign enterprises’ long-term production and business in the country.



He highly evaluated Vietnamese engineers working at Samsung R&D Centre, asking Samsung, with its considerable experience and capacity, will continue cooperation with the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC) and help Vietnam realise its set goals of training 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030.



Choi, meanwhile, said Samsung invested an additional 1.2 billion USD in 2023, increasing its total investment in Vietnam to 22.4 billion USD, and the group will continue funneling 1 billion USD into the country each year.



There are 2,400 engineers working at the Samsung R&D Centre, with Vietnamese engineers playing a key role in studying the application of the AI into the Galaxy S24 line of phones, he said, highlighting Samsung will continue studying the possibility to expand cooperation with the NIC and support Vietnam to train semiconductor human resources.



He affirmed that Vietnam’s development is also Samsung’s development, and the group's development will contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.



Regarding the cooperation with the NIC, Samsung and the innovation centre last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding on implementing development activities for Vietnam’s young generation who will lead the success of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The Republic of Korea-based group had also entered a cooperation document with the Vietnam National University, Hanoi on providing training for some 40 excellent students of the university in four years to become future leaders of the semiconductor industry./.