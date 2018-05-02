Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired a meeting in Hanoi on May 2 to review and accelerate the launch of 26 projects using loans from the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) for 2017-2018.



The projects cover infrastructure upgrading, tertiary education improvement, urban development, new-style rural construction, grassroots medical network, improved use of water in drought-hit provinces.



Speaking at the event, Deputy PM Minh, who is also head of the National Steering Committee on ODA and preferential loans, asked the State Bank of Vietnam to collect opinions of ministries, agencies and localities about projects to submit to authorities concerned.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment was required to make a list of approved projects using foreign loans that are absent from the medium-term public investment plan, thus ensuring that the loans are fully tapped.



As Vietnam graduated from the WB International Development Association’s lending in July 2017, the ministry must report a plan on capital use in the near future to permanent government members, especially less preferential loans.-VNA